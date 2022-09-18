Look: Sports World Reacts To Paulina Gretzky's Racy Photo

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 12: Paulina Gretzky looks on near the seventh hole during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 12, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

While her husband plays golf on the LIV Tour, Paulina Gretzky continues to build her following on social media.

The wife of Dustin Johnson - and the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky - has a massive following across her social media pages.

It's not difficult to understand why.

Gretzky shared a fun photo from a beach session earlier this week.

That's quite the outfit.

"Babe 🔥," one fan wrote.

"😍😍😍😍," another fan added.

"Self posts only. No DJ Liv shenanigans," another fan joked.

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Paulina Gretzky looks on during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Dustin and Paulina were married earlier this year.

The former PGA Tour star left for LIV Golf, and a ton of money, earlier in 2022.