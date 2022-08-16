Look: Sports World Reacts To The Jared Kushner News

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: (L-R) White House advisor Jared Kushner talks with White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as they exit Marine One and walk toward the White House on May 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump traveled to Allentown, Pennsylvania to visit Owens & Minor, a medical equipment distributor. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of former President Donald Trump, is trying to secure a media rights deal for LIV Golf.

Per a report from Sports Business Journal, Kushner called one of the top executives at Paramount in an effort to secure a deal for the Saudi-backed league.

Two of LIV Golf's eight events this year are at Trump-owned golf courses. With that said, it makes sense for Kushner to push for a media rights deal.

However, calling Paramount might not be the right move. The network already owns CBS, which constantly broadcasts PGA Tour events.

"Paramount owns CBS, which is locked with PGA," Jay Yarow said. "Odd call."

"I’m no expert but I think supporting the Saudi royal family’s golf league isn’t very America first," one person tweeted.

"Paramount, I would hold off on making any deals with these people," another person wrote.

At this time, it doesn't sound like Kushner's call with Paramount resulted in any progress.

"One phone call. Totally informal. It lasted a very short amount of time to make an introduction," an anonymous source told Sports Business Journal.

LIV Golf will resume on Sept. 2 in Boston.