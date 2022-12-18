Look: Tiger, Charlie Woods' Outfit Is Going Viral On Sunday

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods line up a putt on the first green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Unlike other teenagers, Charlie Woods isn't embarrassed by his dad.

Charlie and Tiger Woods will play the final round of the PNC Championship on Sunday. Per the PGA Tour, the father and son wore matching attire to Grande Lakes.

The 13-year-old is emulating Tiger's famous look in Orlando. They're each wearing a red sweater with black pants and a black cap.

The father and son were also a splitting image when donning the same pink Nike shirt on Saturday.

Team Woods began Sunday two strokes behind Team Thomas despite both playing hurt. Tiger is playing through pain from plantar fasciitis that caused him to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge three weeks ago. Charlie, meanwhile, tweaked his left ankle earlier this week.

"You know, I don't really care about that," Tiger said of possibly delaying his recovery, per ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "I think being there with and alongside my son is far more important, and [getting] to have a chance to have this experience with him is far better than my foot being a little creaky."

Per Golf Channel's Brentley Romine, Charlie said the ordeal has bolstered his admiration for his famous father.

"I've found a new respect for him now after getting a very minor injury – I wouldn't call it an injury; I'm just hurt," Charlie said. "But just to see what he's going through and how I have just a fraction of it … and it's just cool how he's gotten to where he is now after all he's been through."

The PNC Championship is streaming on Peacock until 12:30 p.m. ET. It'll then move to Golf Channel for an hour before airing on NBC at 1:30 p.m.