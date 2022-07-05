Look: Tiger Woods' Comment On His Trophy Case Goes Viral

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Trophies take up considerable real estate in Tiger Woods' household.

The golf icon has won 15 majors over his storied career. Those accolades include three Claret Jugs accrued from his Open Championship triumphs.

On Tuesday, via Kyle Porter of CBS Sports, Woods was asked a question that wouldn't apply to most people: How does he arrange all of his trophies?

In response to where those Claret Jugs reside on his mantle, Woods explained that he has a row dedicated to each major.

"I have four shelves, and so I've been lucky enough because I have four shelves, each one has their own section," Woods said. "They have their own row."

Woods hasn't added to that collection since winning The Masters three years ago. However, he'll try for major No. 16 when competing at the 150th Open Championship, which starts July 14 at St. Andrews.

Tiger has already won the event twice at the Old Course. Per ESPN's Mark Schlabach, the 46-year-old acknowledged that this could be his last opportunity to play at the famed venue.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," Woods said. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

Although Woods finished 47th at The Masters and withdrew from the PGA Championship this year, hopefully he has some extra space on his trophy cabinet just in case.