Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 14: Elin Woods watches Tiger Woods from the gallery during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill Club and Lodge on March 14, 2008 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Scott A. Miller/Getty Images) Scott A. Miller/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon.

Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage.

"Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to have a camera by the first tee. After he and Charlie hit their tee shots, they looked into the camera and congratulated Elin, Tiger’s ex-wife and Charlie’s mom. She gave birth to a baby this past Thursday," Jason Sobel reported.

Tiger and Elin were married in the 2000s, before divorcing following the infamous cheating scandal.

Elin has since began dating another professional athlete. She and former NFL tight end Jordan Cameron started a relationship back in 2019.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 01: Jordan Cameron #84 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Hard Rock Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Jordan Cameron, who played at USC, was a fourth round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played in the league from 2011-16 and made the Pro Bowl in 2013.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 20: Sam Woods, daughter of Tiger Woods of the United States, and her mother Elin Nordegren look on during the final round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 20, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Divorce is always complicated, but it looks like Tiger and Elin have managed to do a great job raising their kids with co-custody.

Tiger and Charlie just wrapped up a fun time at the PNC Championship this weekend.

We wish Tiger, Elin and their families all the best during the holidays.