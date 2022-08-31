Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 27: Tiger Woods of the United States during practice prior to the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.

The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over the years, most notably to watch Williams and his good friend, Rafael Nadal.

Woods was completely locked in at the start of the match on Wednesday night.

Williams' second round U.S. Open match is currently airing on ESPN tonight.