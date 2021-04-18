Look: Tiger Woods’ Home Undergoing Serious Construction

Tiger Woods continues to recover from his serious one-car accident that occurred in Southern California back in February.

The 15-time major champion likely won’t be playing golf anytime soon, as Woods had several emergency surgeries on his legs, which were seriously injured in the crash.

Thankfully, Woods has continued to make solid progress in his recovery. Woods has been able to spend time at home and be around his family.

“Tiger is in better spirits now than he was directly following the accident. He’s seen progress in his recovery, is back at home and is hopeful,” US Weekly reported earlier this month.

Woods has a couple of golf holes at his home property in Jupiter, Florida. However, it doesn’t look like he will be playing them anytime soon.

A photo recently surfaced on Twitter, showing major construction in the backyard of Woods’ home. The golf holes at Woods’ Florida home appear to be going through some major rebuilding.

Now would be the time to do that, of course, considering Woods likely can’t play any golf for several months.

Still, hopefully we’ll get to see Woods back on the course – or at least the practice course – at some point in the future.