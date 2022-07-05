Look: Tiger Woods Is Having A Rough Outing This Week

(Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods's rough start at the JP McManus Pro-Am on Monday has carried over into Tuesday.

Woods, who is returning to the course after a nearly two-month hiatus in preparation for The Open later this month, shot a 77 in yesterday's opening round.

Thus far today, he's two-over through 10 holes and at +7 for the tournament.

Tiger has shown flashes of his best form at Adare Manor, including an eagle yesterday and a few well-struck and accurate drives.

However, his overall game is clearly not where it needs to be, and he's got to hope he can find it in the next nine days before The Open begins.

Otherwise, he won't make it to the weekend at St. Andrews.