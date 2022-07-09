Look: Tiger Woods Is Ready For The Open Championship

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 04: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on from the fourth hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Next week, the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews will take place. Though he missed the U.S. Open, Tiger Woods will participate in the final major championship of the year.

Woods originally planned to play in the U.S. Open, but he just wasn't ready to take on the physical toll that came with it.

After getting some much-needed rest, Woods is ready to make some noise at St. Andrews.

On Saturday, the official Twitter account for The Open showed a video of Woods walking around on the course. The 15-time major champion certainly looks ready for what should be an exciting week.

Woods has hinted at this year's major potentially being his last event at St. Andrews. If that's the case, he wants to go out with a bang.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," Woods said, via CBS Sports. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and [I] want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

The last time Woods won The Open was in 2006. It would be incredible to see him in contention 16 years later.