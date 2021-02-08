Look: Tiger Woods Is Rocking Shorts At The Super Bowl

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of playing the Super Bowl in front of thousands of fans.

One of the many in attendance at the game tonight is legendary golfer Tiger Woods. He snapped a photo with Washington Football Team star Jonathan Allen, who posted the photo on Twitter.

Fans immediately noticed that Tiger was wearing a pair of shorts that actually fit him. Woods tends to wear lengthy shorts when he’s practicing on the golf course – and had received his fair share of flak for that.

Check it out.

Never know who you’ll see at the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/Yvx1XYejNA — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) February 7, 2021

To be fair to Tiger, it is 64 degrees in Tampa, Florida right now.

As for the actual game going on, both offenses got off to rocky starts. Kansas City finally looked to be gaining some momentum on offense, but the Chiefs had to settle for a field goal.

On the very next possession, Tampa Bay decided to rely on the running game and found immediate success. Three straight carries for Leonard Fournette gave the Buccaneers their first first down of the afternoon.

The Buccaneers are well within field goal range and are looking for their first lead of the game.