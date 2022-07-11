Look: Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus Photo Going Viral

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - APRIL 26: The Claret Jug sits on the 18th tee at St Andrews Old Course on April 26, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. The 150th Open Championship will take place on The Old Course at St Andrews between the 14th and 17th July. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/R&A/R&A via Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/R&A/Getty Images

Two of the greatest golfers in history got together for a photoshoot at The Open this Monday afternoon.

Tiger Woods, 46, linked up with Jack Nicklaus, 82, to get a picture at St. Andrews on Monday.

It might be one the most legendary pictures in the sport's history.

"Tiger. Jack. St. Andrews," The Open tweeted.

Woods has been waiting for this historic tournament for a long time now. He announced all the way back in April that he'd be playing this weekend.

The 46-year-old thinks this will be a historic week at Old Course.

"This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing," Woods told reporters in Ireland last week, via ESPN.com. "I'm lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won there, and [I] want to play there again, and I don't know when they are ever going to go back while I'm still able to play at a high level. I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level."

We certainly hope this isn't Woods' last go-around at St. Andrews. If it is, let's enjoy it.

The Open begins later this week.