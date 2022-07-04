Look: Tiger Woods Monday Drive Video Is Going Viral

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Tiger Woods plays a shot on the 15th hole during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes on December 18, 2021 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is preparing to play The Open in Scotland later this month, but before that, he's competing in the J.P. McManus Pro-Am in Ireland.

We haven't seen Tiger on the course since he withdrew from the PGA Championship back in May, and he showed some rust today, shooting an opening-round 77 at Adare Manor.

However, there were some moments to remember for the 15-time major champion, including this chip-in for eagle on the par-five 12th hole.

He also stroked one of his drives directly down the fairway, which makes for a nice viral video moment.

Woods ended today tied for 43rd, 13 shots behind leader Xander Schauffele, who shot a brilliant eight-under 64.

Overall, Tiger has to hope he's able to get some of the kinks out this week before The Open starts on July 14. Physically, he was clearly struggling at the Masters and PGA Championship this spring as he tries to make his return from his serious February 2021 car crash.