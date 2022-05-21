Look: Tiger Woods Nearly Stumbled Before His Tee Time

TULSA, OKLAHOMA - MAY 20: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the 14th tee during the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club on May 20, 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Tiger Woods' third round at Southern Hills is just underway. Before he took the tee, however, he nearly stumbled into a bunker.

Woods was practicing his short game just 30 minutes before his tee time. As he was walking to the bottom of the bunker, he lost his footing.

Thankfully, Woods was able to stay on his feet and regain his balance.

On Friday, Woods showcased his toughness by overcoming a double bogey and doing just enough to make the cut.

Although the odds are stacked against him, Woods is still aiming for the top of the leaderboard.

"There's a mission," Woods said. "The mission is to go ahead and win this thing somehow."

Woods is still adjusting to his new playing style, but he expressed confidence in his hands.

"There's a lot of things [I can't do]," he told reporters. "That's just the way it is. Luckily over the course of my career, I've used my hands quite well and gotta rely on feel and hit shots. When you're out there, you know, it's about hitting the ball the right number and getting it done. It wasn't exactly the way I wanted it to be, it wasn't pretty."

We'll see if Woods can climb up the leaderboard this Saturday. Coverage of the PGA Championship is currently available on ESPN.