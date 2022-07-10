Look: Tiger Woods Playing Practice Round At St. Andrews Today

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 03: Tiger Woods of the United States warms up in the practice area prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 03, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is preparing hard for The Open Championship.

After playing through St. Andrews on Saturday night, the 46-year-old returned to the fabled course Sunday morning to golf another 18 holes.

He had some company. Courtesy of Golf Channel's Todd Lewis, Woods practiced alongside Justin Thomas in Scotland.

Unsurprisingly, it looks like a considerable crowd gathered to watch the legend tune up.

Tiger was out of action for over a year because of a serious car crash in February 2021. After returning to finish 47th in the 2022 Masters, he withdrew early from the PGA Championship.

Participating in the 150th Open Championship is clearly important to Woods, who sat out last month's U.S. Open to make sure he's able to compete at St. Andrews.

The three-time British Open winner, who has twice triumphed at St. Andrews, will head right back to the course Monday. Woods will commence the week by partaking in the R&A Celebration of Champions alongside Rory McIlroy, Georgia Hall, and Lee Trevino.

"This is going to be a special week of golf, and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic Championship," Woods said, per the event's site. "St Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me."