Look: Tiger Woods Posts First Photo Of Himself Since Car Accident

On Friday afternoon, legendary golfer Tiger Woods gave fans something they’ve been waiting for since they learned of his car accident.

Fans finally got to see the 15-time major champion. In a post he published to Instagram, Woods gave a look at his recovery, which featured a companion.

Woods posted a photo from his home golf course, which is also under renovation. Just last week, fans noticed that the course at Woods’ house was undergoing serious construction, which of course led to some social media speculation.

The 2019 Masters champion posted a photo from that course along with a hilarious caption about his recovery timetable.

“My course is coming along faster than I am 😃,” Woods posted on social media. “But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

It’s great to see Woods is up and moving following a scary car accident that left him with significant injuries.

Police determined he was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control of his vehicle. Woods suffered several leg fractures – including a compound fracture in his ankle – which required surgery.

He’s been recovering at his home for several weeks and was obviously feeling well enough to get outside for a bit.

Woods might not be back on the course any time soon, but it’s good to see he’s recovering well – with a friend.