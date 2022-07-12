Look: Tiger Woods Posts Message Before The Open Championship

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Tiger Woods prepares to play his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open on Torrey Pines North on January 23, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods has been looking forward to St. Andrews for months now.

“This is a pretty historic Open that we are going to be playing,’’ Woods said this week. “I’m lucky enough to be part of the past champions that have won (at St Andrews), and want to play (it) again, and I don’t know when they are ever going to go back while I’m still able to play at a high level, and I want to be able to give it at least one more run at a high level.’’

The festivities began earlier this week and will continue this Tuesday night.

Woods got together with the past winners to snap a picture ahead of the Champions Dinner.

"In great company at tonight’s Past Champions Dinner. The last few days have been so wonderful, and I cannot wait for a historic week of golf ahead," he said.

Woods will no doubt be watched closely when play begins later this week. Fans aren't expecting much.

The all-time great has clearly taken a step back during his recovery from a terrifying car crash he was involved in over a year ago.

It's going to be awesome seeing Woods out there, regardless of how he performs.