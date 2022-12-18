Look: Tiger Woods Pulled Cool Move With Charlie Sunday

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 17: Tiger Woods of the United States and son Charlie Woods celebrate on the sixth green during the first round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tiger and Charlie Woods tied for eighth place at the PNC Championship.

Although they didn't emerge victorious at the team event Vijay and Qass Singh won, the father and son had plenty of fun moments in Orlando.

One memorable scene occurred when Tiger called an audible on Sunday's 12th hole. Although Charlie putted first throughout the tournament, Dad decided to go first this time.

After Tiger didn't convert his birdie opportunity, Charlie sunk the putt. The 13-year-old celebrated with his dad's patented fist bump.

Team Woods, who showed up in matching red sweaters Sunday, finished 20-under at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club.

"It wasn't exactly the result we were looking for, but being able to play with Charlie is always a win in my book," Tiger posted on Twitter on Sunday night.

Golfing with his son clearly meant a lot to Tiger, who played through pain caused by plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Charlie also battled through a twisted left ankle.

Charlie's 12th-hole putt could be interpreted as a passing of the torch. Of course, living up to his father's reputation won't be easy.