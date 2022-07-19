Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To The U.S. Adaptive Open

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - JULY 15: Tiger Woods of the United States looks on on the 1st hole during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The U.S. Adaptive Open is off and running, and plenty of golfing legends are tuning in to watch the action.

Per the USGA, "The U.S. Adaptive Open, a national championship for golfers with physical, visual and intellectual impairments, has been established by the USGA..."

Tiger Woods is tuning in.

The golf legend is inspired by what he's seeing.

"We all should be inspired watching the #USAdaptiveOpen," he said on Twitter. "Good luck to all the competitors and never give up!"

An awesome message from the all-time great.

Here's more on the special tournament, via USGA:

The 96 competitors in the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open all experienced the newness of the championship on Course No. 6 at Pinehurst Resort, accompanied by supporters, volunteers and officials. On Tuesday, the jitters past, they will play Round 2 as the chases for the two trophies and the leading positions in the eight impairment categories come into clearer focus.

It's awesome to see someone like Woods watching such an inspiring competition.

Good luck to all the U.S. Adaptive Open competitors this week.