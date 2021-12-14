Look: Tiger Woods Reacts To Viral Video With His Son

Those that have watched both Tiger Woods and his son Charlie play golf have been quick to point out the similar mannerisms that the two have when out on the golf course. A video comparing the father-son duo has gone viral on social media since they played together during a tournament last year.

Ahead of their appearance at the PNC Championship this weekend, Tiger got a chance to watch the video for the first time.

The 15-time major champion sat down with the PGA Tour and watched the montage of him and his son. The clip showed how the two conducted themselves while out on the course and how similar they seemed to be.

The whole time that he was watching, Tiger had a smile on his face.

“Two things that stick out: the timing of the twirls and the pick up of the tee,” Woods said after watching the video. “… Oh that’s awesome.”

Tiger also pointed out on that he and his son both have a quirk while out on the course where they swipe at their noses.

“We both have allergies,” Woods laughed. “We both struggle on the golf course. We get like wind blowing, we’re both sniffing. Just that little thing that we both have.”

77 million views. Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

Having Tiger be able to watch the viral video of him and his son is the perfect precursor to their appearance in Florida this weekend. The two will tee off at the PNC Championship on Dec. 18.

Tiger and Charlie played in the event last year and finished seventh, but this year’s tournament will hold a different sort of significance. The PNC Championship will be Tiger’s first organized event since his Feb. 23 car crash.

It’s unclear what Woods’ future in golf will be in the coming years, but for this weekend, he’ll be able to enjoy a few rounds with his son.