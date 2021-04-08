Look: Tommy Fleetwood Hits Hole-In-One On No. 16 At The Masters

We have our first hole-in-one of the 2021 The Masters Tournament and it belongs to five-time European Tour winner Tommy Fleetwood.

On the 16th hole of the opening round of The Masters, Fleetwood was in a rough spot. He was +4 on the day and didn’t have a single birdie.

But with only 170 separating him from the hole, Fleetwood got just enough on the ball to get it right in the middle of the green. The ball kept spinning forward on a perfect line, sinking into the hole for an eagle.

That hole-in-one may have saved his entire run at The Masters. He finished the day at two over par – tied for 34th place and needing just one decent outing on Friday to reach the final rounds.

Though the 30-year-old English golfer has yet to win a major, he’s done a good job of staying in contention for all of them over the past couple of years. Since the 2017 U.S. Open, Fleetwood has been cut from the majors just once.

In that span, Fleetwood has recorded two top-four finishes at the U.S. Open and a second-place finish at The Open Championship.

But wins have been hard to come by for Fleetwood lately. His last win came at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in November 2019.

Unless he has a great Friday, that streak may continue.

Will there be any other holes-in-one at The Masters this weekend?