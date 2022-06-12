Look: Tony Finau Video Goes Viral Before Sunday's Round

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tony Finau heads into the final round of the Canadian Open today with his fourth professional victory in sights.

Finau entered the day tied for the lead with Rory McIlroy. A win at St. George's would be the third of Finau's PGA Tour career and his first since last year's Northern Trust.

One might expect the 32-year-old to be a little tense going into the round, but Finau appeared to be anything but on social media this morning.

Video of the 32-year-old driving to the course while rapping B.o.B's verse off the "Teach Me How To Dougie" remix is going viral.

Finau's good vibes have carried over to the start of his final round. He just birdied the second hole to move to -12 for the tournament and remain tied with McIlroy atop the leaderboard.

Wyndham Clark, Justin Thomas and Alex Smalley are right behind.