Look: U.S. Open Champion Matt Fitzpatrick Has Classy Message For Tiger Woods

BROOKLINE, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 19: (L-R) Matt Fitzpatrick of England waves on the fifth green as Will Zalatoris of the United States looks on during the final round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 19, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Patrick Smith/Getty Images

During the first two rounds of the 150th Open Championship, Matt Fitzpatrick had the chance to compete alongside Tiger Woods.

Woods ultimately missed the cut for this weekend, but Fitzpatrick will never forget the time he spent with the 15-time major champion.

"Coming up the last seeing Tiger get a standing ovation is a memory that will live with me forever," Fitzpatrick tweeted on Friday. "Legend."

It's no secret that Woods is well-respected by his peers.

Woods had a disappointing performance at The Open this year, but his final walk at the 18th hole was something golf fans will never forget. Heck, it even got him emotional.

"I've been lucky enough to have been doing this since 1995, and I don’t know if I'll be lucky enough to play another British open here at St. Andrews … the warmth and ovation on 18, it got to me," Woods told reporters.

While Woods missed the cut, Fitzpatrick continues to compete at The Open. He's currently six shots behind the leader, Viktor Hovland.