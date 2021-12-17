Look: Video Of Charlie Woods Going Viral This Morning

The golf world just can’t seem to get enough of Charlie Woods as he and his father seem to be hogging the spotlight at the PNC Championship.

On Friday morning, a video went viral of Charlie Woods hitting the ball off a tee. While he didn’t exactly crush the ball like Bryson DeChambeau, the younger Woods showed solid form with his swing.

Tiger can be seen in the foreground, looking on intently at his son’s swing. He can be heard giving Charlie pointers as well.

The video is quickly going viral as thousands of fans see what kind of golfer Charlie Woods is quickly shaping into. The comments and retweets are pretty wholesome too:

Charlie Woods warming up with Tiger Like father, like son ❤️ (via @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/ENcBYHEjG4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2021

“The swing, and the judgement and power to drive the ball into the wind to get it down the range is so impressive. Charlie Woods, and Caleb Watson will be the future of this sport,” one fan said in a retweet.

“It’s coo asf seeing all these superstars kids be like them,” wrote another.

“Great form. 2 keywords that has lived with me by when it comes to golf,” a third wrote.

We could be looking at the next great golfer named Woods.

Tiger Woods is back 🐅 Woods and his son, Charlie Woods, are ready to compete in the PNC Championship 👏 pic.twitter.com/daRq9aotHj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 17, 2021

It remains to be seen if Charlie Woods will actually be competing in the PNC Championship pro-am. But his father definitely is.

The PNC Championship marks Tigers’ first competitive golf competition since the severe car accident he suffered earlier this year.