Look: Video Of Charlie Woods’ Incredible Putt Is Going Viral

Charlie and Tiger Woods walk together.ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Tiger Woods of the United States and Charlie Woods walk during the first round of the PNC Championship at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on December 19, 2020 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Charlie Woods is already putting like his old man.

During Saturday’s round of the PNC Championship, Charlie had a beautiful putt on the fourth hole. He knew it was going in and raised his putter just before it did.

Tiger has been competing with his son Charlie in this event as this is Tiger’s first event since the major car accident.

Before this putt, Charlie also had one heck of a drive which set up Tiger to hit a birdie to start the day.

There is no doubt Charlie has a bright future ahead of him in this sport.

Tiger isn’t going to be returning to the tour full-time after this tournament, but he’s still going to play in some events down the line. That said, he’s still not ready to walk 18 holes just yet.

“I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now, and it’s flat,” Woods said, via the PGA Tour. “I don’t have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet, and it’s going to take time. I’m a long way from playing tournament golf.”

You can watch both Charlie and Tiger play on NBC.

