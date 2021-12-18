Look: Video Of Charlie Woods’ Incredible Putt Is Going Viral

Charlie Woods is already putting like his old man.

During Saturday’s round of the PNC Championship, Charlie had a beautiful putt on the fourth hole. He knew it was going in and raised his putter just before it did.

Fourth hole in and the putter raise comes out! Charlie Woods is feeling it. pic.twitter.com/dykynVhfVQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021

Tiger has been competing with his son Charlie in this event as this is Tiger’s first event since the major car accident.

Before this putt, Charlie also had one heck of a drive which set up Tiger to hit a birdie to start the day.

Charlie smokes a drive

Charlie nails the approach

Tiger sinks the putt Team Woods with a birdie to start @PNCChampionship. pic.twitter.com/P9bTHKwsPX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 18, 2021

There is no doubt Charlie has a bright future ahead of him in this sport.

Tiger isn’t going to be returning to the tour full-time after this tournament, but he’s still going to play in some events down the line. That said, he’s still not ready to walk 18 holes just yet.

“I couldn’t walk this golf course even right now, and it’s flat,” Woods said, via the PGA Tour. “I don’t have the endurance. My leg is not quite right yet, and it’s going to take time. I’m a long way from playing tournament golf.”

You can watch both Charlie and Tiger play on NBC.