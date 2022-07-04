Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral
Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday.
The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday.
Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month.
The legendary golfer and his girlfriend had a helicopter arrival at Adare Manor in Ireland on Sunday, ahead of the pro-am event.
Now that's how a 15-time major champion and his girlfriend arrive for a golf event.
Hopefully Woods plays well ahead of The Open Championship next week.