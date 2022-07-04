Look: Video Of Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Is Going Viral

JERSEY CITY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: Captain's assistant Tiger Woods of the U.S. Team and Erica Herman look on during Saturday four-ball matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 30, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods and his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, made quite the entrance on Sunday.

The 15-time major champion is set to play in a special pro-am in Ireland. The tournament begins on Monday.

Woods is set to compete in The Open Championship later this month.

The legendary golfer and his girlfriend had a helicopter arrival at Adare Manor in Ireland on Sunday, ahead of the pro-am event.

Now that's how a 15-time major champion and his girlfriend arrive for a golf event.

Hopefully Woods plays well ahead of The Open Championship next week.