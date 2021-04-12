Look: Will Zalatoris Responds To Adam Sandler’s Message

Before the final round of the 2021 Masters Tournament yesterday, debut golfer Will Zalatoris was looking great. But it was his signature haircut on top of his second-place start that garnered attention from Happy Gilmore star Adam Sandler.

Prior to the round, Sandler took to Twitter and wished Zalatoris luck at Augusta. He also included a hilarious side-by-side photo of Zalatoris with his curly-haired caddy from Happy Gilmore.

Zalatoris ultimately finished in second place behind winner Hideki Matsuyama. Afterwards, he found Sandler’s message and posted his hilarious response:

“If you’re ever in need of a caddie again let me know,” Zalatoris wrote in a retweet. “I’ll be better this time. I’m always available for you, Mr. Gilmore.”

In just over 12 hours, Zalatoris’ response has garnered over 165,000 likes and 11,000 retweets. Top Golf even invited Zalatoris and “Gilmore” to have a friendly competition at one of their locations.

Will Zalatoris was making his first Masters appearance and his third-ever appearance at a major. The result was a minus-9 and a second-place finish behind Matsuyama.

Combine that with his sixth-place finish at the U.S. Open back in September and you have one of the fastest rising stars in golf right now.

But if he ever needs a break from the PGA Tour and Adam Sandler starts making Happy Gilmore 2, maybe Zalatoris will get a role.

The future is looking very bright for Will Zalatoris right now.