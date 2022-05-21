Louis Oosthuizen's Outfit At PGA Championship Is Going Viral This Morning

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays a shot on the second hole during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2022 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

It's a little chilly this Saturday for the third round of the PGA Championship. Just by looking at Louis Oosthuizen's outfit though, you'd think the players are dealing with frigid conditions this morning.

Oosthuizen, 39, is legitimately bundled up on the golf course this Saturday. ESPN's Scott Van Pelt was a bit surprised by the former Open champion's appearance.

Photos of Oosthuizen's outfit quickly surfaced on Twitter.

Oosthuizen entered the weekend at 4-over par. He was right on the cut line for most of Friday's round.

So far, it appears the weather has affected Oosthuizen's play this Saturday. He already has two bogeys through his first three holes.

At this rate, it'll be extremely tough for Oosthuizen to have a top-10 finish. Luckily for him, there's plenty of golf left.

Full coverage of the PGA Championship will be available on ESPN and CBS.