Watch: Eagle Putt At The Masters Ends Up In The Water

Every so often, a professional golfer has a moment on a huge stage that any amateur can relate to. That is the case for Bernd Wiesberger at the Masters today.

He was +2 on the day, which has been tough on almost everyone at Augusta, going into the par-five 15th hole. After a nice tee shot, he landed his second on the green, with a tough putt for eagle, which would have put him back at even par. The putt couldn’t have gone much worse for him.

It took a sharp break to the right about halfway to the hole, and never stopped. It wound up going all the way to the water hazard, meaning his eagle putt turned into a putt for par from the same spot with the penalty.

That putt was much better, leaving it four feet from the hole. Had he done that the first time, he would’ve had a nice birdie attempt. Instead, he had to settle for a bogey on the long hole.

Wow. Bernd Wiesberger had an eagle putt on 15 and put it in the water. So his next shot was a par putt from the same spot. pic.twitter.com/D1P8kd8mfl — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 8, 2021

Bernd Wiesberger would rebound with a really nice chip in for birdie on the par-four 17th hole. That put him at +2, which is where he ended the round, good for a tie for 34th place in the Masters Tournament right now.

Ultimately, he’ll probably settle for that. Only eight players are under par today, as of now.

Justin Rose is off to a fast start, at -6 through 16 holes. He has a three-stroke lead on Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama, who are done for the day.

[Cork Gaines]