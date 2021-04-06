Just over a month ago, Tiger Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

A few weeks, the 15-time major champion announced he is back home and continuing his recovery. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he said in a short message for fans. “I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.”

Unfortunately, the accident meant Tiger won’t be competing at the Master this weekend. However, fans are just happy he will completely recover from his injuries and get the chance to watch from home.

Meanwhile, those at the course will pay tribute to the five-time Masters champion. According to Bleacher Report, the PGA announced a seat will be left open at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night.

The PGA says a seat will be left open in honor of Tiger Woods at this evening's Champions Dinner pic.twitter.com/U65NSRyNDA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 6, 2021

Tiger has a long history of producing great menus for the Champions Dinner. This year, though, the honor falls to the reigning champion: Dustin Johnson.

Earlier this afternoon, the PGA Tour announced what Johnson will be serving at the meal.

The menu is set for @DJohnsonPGA’s Champions Dinner this evening. 🍽 pic.twitter.com/nTmlWykqmX — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2021

The Masters officially kicks off on Thursday morning with Johnson and Jordan Spieth listed as co-favorites among sports books. Spieth won his first tournament in nearly four years last weekend and is playing some of the best golf of his career.

Can he finally cash in at a major again?