Breaking: Matthew Wolff Has Been Disqualified From The Masters

Matthew Wolff was not going to make the cut at The Masters, but he wouldn’t have been able to play if he had.

The Masters announced on Friday night that Wolff, 21, has been disqualified from the major tournament following his second round.

Wolff, who missed the cut at the 2020 Masters, has been disqualified for turning in an incorrect scorecard following his Friday round. Wolff scored a bogey on the par-four 17th hole, but reportedly put a lower score on his card.

The Masters released a statement on Twitter on Friday night.

“Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17. He was subsequently disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3),” The Masters said in a statement.

Statement from Tournament Headquarters:

Following his second round, Matthew Wolff returned a scorecard with a hole score lower than he actually made on hole 17. He was subsequently disqualified under Rule 3.3b(3). — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2021

Wolff, who starred collegiately at Oklahoma State, was having a rough Masters tournament as it is. He was sitting at 11 strokes over par through the first two rounds.

It’s been a rough start to the 2021 season for the former Cowboys star.

Matthew Wolff has been disqualified after signing an incorrect scorecard. His season now includes a DQ, a WD and two MCs. — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelTAN) April 9, 2021

Wolff’s first two rounds at The Masters have now been stricken from the record.

The third round of The Masters will begin on Saturday morning.