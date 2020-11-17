Gatorade Signs First Golfer To Endorsement Since Tiger Woods

In 2007, Gatorade signed Tiger Woods as its first golf endorser, giving the superstar a five-year, $100 million deal. Today, 21-year old Matthew Wolff becomes just the second golfer to join the sports drink’s stacked roster.

Wolff is having an incredible few years. After helping lead Oklahoma State to a national title in 2018, he took home the NCAA’s individual championship last May. A month later, he turned pro.

In July 2019, Wolff took home his first career PGA Tour win, shooting a -21 to beat Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa at the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn. That win put him in impressive company with Tiger Woods and Ben Crenshaw, as the only players to win the NCAA Title and a PGA Tour event in one calendar years.

Now, according to Forbes, he becomes the first Gatorade-sponsored golfer since Tiger. Gatorade broke its ties with the golf legend after the 2009 sex scandal that threatened his career. Now, Wolff takes up the mantle for he company.

Gatorade has signed Matthew Wolff to an endorsement deal, its 1st golfer since Tiger Woods pic.twitter.com/tKH30I7sN4 — Eric Patterson (@EPatGolf) November 17, 2020

If this year has been any indication, we’ll all be seeing plenty of Matthew Wolff for years to come. While he didn’t make the cut at last week’s Masters Tournament, he played extremely well at two other major championships in 2020.

Wolff finished in a tie for fourth place at the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, which was won by Morikawa. He was the runner-up to DeChambeau in the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot.

He very nearly won his second career tournament at the the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit back in July. Unfortunately, a final round meltdown knocked him from atop the leaderboard. Once again, he’d finish runner-up to DeChambeau.

Wolff already has $5,621,916 in career earnings, according to the PGA website. Now, he adds another major endorsement to the pot.