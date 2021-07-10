Matthew Wolff Withdraws From The Open Championship

In an unexpected turn of events, 22-year-old Matthew Wolff will not be competing in the upcoming The Open Championship.

Wolff has withdrawn from the prestigious competition, per Will Gray of NBC Sports. No reason has been given for Wolff’s decision.

This is the second major tournament Wolff has elected not to play in this year. He also opted out of playing in the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island back in May.

The Open Championship, meanwhile, will take place from July 15 to the 18th at at Royal St. George’s in Sandwich, England. Wolff will not be in attendance.

Field changes just announced for @TheOpen: OUT: Matthew Wolff (no reason given), KH Lee (birth of child), Danny Lee (injury) IN: Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner, Troy Merritt New alternate ranking: Harold Varner III, Brendan Steele, John Catlin — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) July 10, 2021

Matthew Wolff has taken leaves of absence in the past to protect his mental health. In doing so, he steps away from the game to get away from the immense pressure he’s under while playing.

“I tried so hard to be perfect,” Wolff said back in June, via Golf.com. “A lot of guys out here try to be so perfect. And I want to please everyone, I want to make people happy, I want to play well, I want people to root for me. Sometimes it’s a lot of pressure, and I think it got a little intense. It got too much.”

Wolff is one of the best up-and-comers in the world of golf. It’s a shame we won’t get to see him in action at The Open Championship. But we certainly wish him the best as he takes another break from the game.