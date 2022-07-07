Max Homa's Tweet About His Pregnant Wife Going Viral

AVONDALE, LOUISIANA - APRIL 21: Max Homa plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana on April 21, 2022 in Avondale, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Max Homa and his wife, Lacey Croom, have a lot on their plate. They're expecting their first child together this year, so nobody can blame Lacey for having food on her mind during pregnancy.

On Thursday, Homa shared a story from their dinner with Justin Thomas' parents. While discussing their future child, his better half was more focused on her next meal.

"At dinner tonight we were looking over the menu while talking to Justin Thomas' parents about our child on the way," Homa recalled. "His dad asked us what we were having. While I said boy, my wife said pasta. She’s gunna be an amazing mom."

When ESPN's Scott Van Pelt joked that the name Pasta Homa "has a certain ring to it," the golfer didn't veto the idea.

Meanwhile, Thomas guessed that his father picked pizza or spaghetti and meatballs "with a light beer or two."

Homa and Croom found out in April that they're expecting a boy later this year. Shortly after their gender reveal, Homa celebrated Mother's Day by winning the Wells Fargo Championship.

Currently competing in the Genesis Scottish Open, the 31-year-old opened the event with a 1-over Thursday.