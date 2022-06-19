Michael Jordan Advised Against LIV: Golf World Reacts

Michael Jordan during Air Jordan XXI Launch Event in Houston, Texas, United States. (Photo by Dave Rossman/Getty Images for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli)

LIV Golf went after pretty much everyone on the PGA Tour, but not everyone was convinced to join the new league.

One PGA Tour golfer was apparently convinced to stay by legendary basketball star Michael Jordan.

Harold Varner revealed that Jordan advised him on his decision when he received a big offer from LIV Golf. M.J. reportedly told Varner to stick with the PGA Tour.

HVIII was reportedly considering a move to LIV Golf, but Jordan was able to convince him to stick with the PGA Tour.

Golf fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"MJ fronted HVIII a few more millions," one fan speculated.

"Interesting that he would advise against playing for SA who he does business with and where Varner has had prior success. Sure isn't bc he's morally against. Nike has 14 stores in Riyadh where they sell Air Jordan's," another fan suggested.

"I hope this is the case. I was disappointed to hear HVIII was rumored to be going over to LIV Golf," one fan added.

The PGA Tour has lost several golfers to LIV Golf, but thanks to Michael Jordan, not everyone.