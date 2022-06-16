Michael Jordan Advised Golfer To Stay On The PGA Tour

TORONTO, ON - FEBRUARY 14: NBA hall of famer and Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan walks off the court during the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto, Ontario. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Several golfers left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf this month. While all this madness was unfolding, NBA legend Michael Jordan advised one player to stay where he's at.

Jordan told Harold Varner III to remain on the PGA Tour. They have a business relationship that dates back to 2018.

While speaking to the media this week, Varner officially squashed the idea of him joining LIV Golf.

“I'm obviously not going,” Varner said, via Morning Read. “I've spoken with [PGA Tour commissioner] Jay [Monahan], I've spoken with a lot of people I look up to and it just wasn't worth it to me for what it was worth. That's pretty simple.”

As you'd expect, Jordan is someone Varner looks up to.

“I think it helps because I'm sure he's had decisions like this long before I was even born,” he added. “But there's been a lot of people that I look up to that are obviously super wealthy and super successful and different places in the world.”

It's fair to say getting advice from Jordan before making an important career decision is a smart move.

Varner, the 35th ranked player on the PGA Tour, is currently completing at the U.S. Open in Brookline, Massachusetts.