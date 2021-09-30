Michael Jordan Names The ‘Hardest Sport’ You Can Play

Michael Jordan is arguably the best basketball player to ever walk the Earth – with respect to LeBron James, of course.

It’s no wonder, then, that Jordan doesn’t think basketball is the most difficult sport. In a recent conversation with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, Jordan called golf the “hardest game to play.”

“I kind of got into golf mainly because from a competitive standpoint to me, it is the hardest game to play,” Jordan said. “I can always respond to an opponent, defensive guy, offensive guy whatever but in golf, it’s like playing in a mirror.”

Here’s more of what he had to say, via Hype Beast:

“You’re battling yourself consistently to try to get perfection. Every swing. Every putt. For a competitive person like me, this is what keeps me sane because when I walk away from the game of basketball, that was enough to keep my competitive juices working. Now, when I don’t have that game, this game and it even drives me crazy then. I go fishing in between my golf because I got to show patience in fishing that’s going to be related to golf.”

Jordan is an avid golfer and constantly wagers ridiculous sums of money against elite golfers like Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler.

If Michael Jordan says golf is the hardest game to play, that doesn’t leave much hope for the rest of us unathletic mortals.