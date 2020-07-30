Michael Jordan Was Asked To Name The G.O.A.T In Golf

Everybody seems to have a strong opinion on who is the G.O.A.T in basketball, whether their answer is Michael Jordan or someone else.

But who does MJ think is the greatest golfer of all time, a sport that he holds near and dear to his heart? The six-time NBA champion touched on that topic in an interview with Cigar Aficionado.

Clips of Jordan’s 2017 sit-down Cigar Aficionado editor and publisher Marvin R. Shanken have been published all over the internet, but we never had full video of the interview until today. During their time together, Jordan compared Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus, who many people regard as the two premier golfers of all time.

“Obviously Jack [Nicklaus] won more during the time he played,” Michael Jordan said, via Clutch Points. “Tiger evolved it to where it crossed a lot of different boundaries — where it’s not just a white guy’s sport.”

“Now, does that constitute him being the greatest? Does that mean he’s any less than Jack — I think [the sentiment] is unfair.”

So who is the greatest? Well, MJ sidestepped giving a final answer on the GOAT like a politician.

“I won 6 championships, Bill Russell won 11 — does that make Bill Russell better than me or make me better than him? No, because we played at different eras,” Jordan said. “So, when you try to equate who’s the greatest of all time, it’s an unfair parallel. It’s an unfair choice. I think those are the demons that obviously Tiger had to live with and he’s gonna be challenged, he’s gonna be graded upon that but for me, I think they’re both great. I would never say one is greater than the other.”

The full one-hour uncut Cigar Aficionado interview with Jordan can be found below.

Either Woods or Nicklaus are fine choices for the GOAT of golf. You can make a case for either.

It is definitely cool to hear the respect Jordan has for both, and for Woods in particular.