Unfortunately, being a woman in the world of sports often means facing sexism on a daily basis. Superstar LPGA golfer Michelle Wie West experienced those struggles first hand earlier this week.

On Thursday, former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani made some disgustingly sexiest remarks in towards Wie West. In an appearance on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast, the well-documented creep referenced looking up the golfer’s skirt at a charity pro-am several years ago.

As a tribute to the recently-deceased Rush Limbaugh, Giuliani laughed as he told the story of how they objectified Wie West during the round.

“On the green is Michelle Wie and she is getting ready to putt,” Giuliani said, in part. “Now Michelle Wie is gorgeous. She’s 6 feet. And she has a strange putting stance. She bends all the way over. And her panties show. And the press was going crazy. … I said ‘[Rush], it’s not me, it’s not you.'”

When he was finished with his cringe-worthy reminiscing, Giuliani asked Bannon, “Is it OK to tell that joke?”

No Rudy, it’s not.

Wie West took to Twitter on Friday night to address these comments.

“It’s unsettling to hear of this highly inappropriate story shared on a podcast by a public figure referencing my ‘panties’ whilst playing in a charity pro-am,” Wie West wrote. “What this person should have remembered from that day was the fact that I shot 64 and beat every male golfer in the field leading our team to victory. I shudder thinking he was smiling to my face and complimenting my game while objectifying me and referencing my ‘panties’ behind my back all day.”

The five-time tournament winner then went on to open up the discussion — referencing objectification in women’s sports as a whole.

“What should be discussed is the elite skill level that women play at, not what we wear or look like,” Wie West wrote. “My putting stance six years ago was designed to improve my putting stats (I ended up winning the US Open that year), NOT as an invitation to look up my skirt!”

This is now yet another embarrassing scandal that Rudy Giuliani has faced in the past six months. In October, 2020, embarrassing footage of the politician was released as part of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat movie franchise. Giuliani, 76, was filmed reaching into his pants while speaking to an actress posing as a TV journalist and Borat’s 15-year-old daughter.

After 17 years of playing on the LPGA tour (debut in 2004), Michelle Wie West, 31, is currently taking a break from the game after the birth of her daughter in June. Plagued by injury the past few years, the Hawaii native has recently turned towards television broadcasting opportunities.