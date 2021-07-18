Mike Greenberg Reacts To Collin Morikawa’s Performance

Collin Morikawa played a stellar, error-free fourth round at Royal St. George’s on Sunday afternoon to walk away with the Claret Jug in his first start ever at The Open Championship.

The 24-year-old rising star carded four birdies and no bogies on Sunday to hold off a charging Jordan Spieth and with a final round score of 66. He ended the tournament at 15-under par and shot all four round in the 60’s, clearly proving to be the most consistent player throughout the weekend.

Morikawa got off to a tepid start on Sunday, beginning with six straight pars. As third-round leader Louis Oosthuizen began to falter in front of him, the 2020 PGA Champion finally turned on the jets.

He birded the next three holes before he added his fourth birdie of the round at the par-5 14th hole. He also drilled a few crucial par putts, which kept him from dropping a stroke throughout the round.

Morikawa’s poised putting performance was the talk of the golf world on Sunday afternoon. ESPN host Mike Greenberg was among those impressed and he fired off a tweet to share his thoughts on the 24-year-old’s dominance on the greens.

“When Collin Morikawa putts like this no one beats him. Not here, not anywhere,” Greenberg wrote on Twitter.

Morikawa was certainly masterful on the greens on Sunday, but he also proved to be one of the most consistent in the field throughout the weekend. He ranked among the top players in putting across all four rounds at this year’s Open Championship.

With the win, Morikawa claimed his second major championship victory in just eight major starts. He becomes just the second player ever to do so, which bodes well for the rest of his career.

At just 24, Morikawa looks to just be getting started and he’ll surely be a staple in the years to come.