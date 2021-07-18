Mike Greenberg Reacts To Jordan Spieth’s Open Championship

It has been four years since Jordan Spieth has won a major championship, but he nearly snapped his skid this weekend at The Open Championship.

Spieth, who struggled with his form over the last couple of years, shot 13-under at The Open, earning him a runner-up finish behind Collin Morikawa. There are a few holes the 27-year-old Texan would like to have back, but overall it was a strong performance.

With two top-five major finishes and a win at the Valero Texas Open (his first PGA Tour win in nearly four years) in 2021, Spieth looks to have his career back trending in a good direction. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg certainly thinks so.

In fact, the longtime radio host thinks multiple major titles are in Spieth’s future.

“Such a pleasure to see @JordanSpieth back in the thick of it like this,” Greenberg wrote. “Comes up just short today but played great. His day will come again – more than once. #OpenChampionship”

Such a pleasure to see @JordanSpieth back in the thick of it like this. Comes up just short today but played great. His day will come again – more than once. #OpenChampionship — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) July 18, 2021

Winning multiple majors is much easier said than done, but Spieth does have the talent to deliver on Greenberg’s prediction, as long as he’s playing up to his capabilities.

Hopefully, the worst part of Spieth’s career is behind him and we will continue to see some of the player who set the PGA Tour alight in 2015.