Video: Baby’s Reaction To Mom’s Golf Swing Is Going Viral

A baby’s reaction to a mom’s horrible golf swing is going viral on social media this weekend.

Few things in the world are better than the sound of a baby’s laugh. Try and not smile when you see a baby laughing. It’s basically impossible.

Parents will do just about anything to make their children smile. This apparently includes embarrassing themselves on the driving range.

A video of a mom’s horrible golf swing at the range is going viral. The video is going viral because you can see her baby laughing in the background. It’s a pretty hilarious and adorable video.

“You know you suck at golf when your baby even laughs at you,” Mackenzie wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

The video has since been viewed millions of times across multiple pages on Instagram.

It doesn’t get much better than that.

“Her timing couldn’t have been any better…. you can’t make this kinda stuff up!!!” one commenter wrote in response.

“I love this so much!!!” another commenter wrote.

“This is so cute,” one said.

And hey, if you’re going to embarrass yourself with your golf swing (who hasn’t done that?), you might as well do it in front of a laughing baby.