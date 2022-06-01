More Details Emerge From Death Of Former PGA Tour Winner

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: A general view of the 18th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 11, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Three-time PGA Tour winner Bart Bryant died in a car crash Tuesday at 59 years old.

According to TMZ Sports and WFLA Ch. 8 in Tampa, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said a pickup truck slammed into the back of Bryant's Volkswagen SUV while he was stopped for construction work. Police found Bryant unresponsive at the scene. His wife Donna, who was also in the vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, was taken to the hospital with "minor injuries."

“The PGA TOUR is saddened by the tragic passing of Bart Bryant and our hearts go out to his family and friends during this difficult time,” PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan said. “The Bryants have been a part of the PGA TOUR family for over four decades and we are grateful for the impact and legacy he made on our organization and countless communities. Bart will be dearly missed."

Bryant turned pro in 1986, but he didn't earn his first PGA Tour victory until winning his 187th career start at the 2004 Valero Texas Open. The Texas native won the Memorial Tournament and Tour Championship, edging out runner-up Tiger Woods by six strokes, in 2005.

Bryant also won the Dicks Sporting Goods Open in 2013 and 2018. His brother, Brad Bryant, recorded his only Tour victory at the 1995 Walt Disney World Classic. They're one of 12 sets of brothers to each win a PGA Tour event.

Bart Bryant is survived by his wife, two daughters, stepchildren, and brother.