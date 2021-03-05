New Details Emerge From Immediately After Tiger Woods’ Car Accident

Earlier this week, a report from USA Today revealed that Tiger Woods reportedly did not remember driving on the morning of his accident last week.

Further details revealed on Friday afternoon hint at why that might be. According to the man who found Tiger after the accident, Woods was unconscious as a result of the crash.

“A man found Tiger Woods unconscious in a mangled SUV after the golf star crashed the vehicle in Southern California, authorities said in court documents obtained Friday,” ESPN reported on Friday afternoon.

Here are more details from ESPN:

The man, who lives near the site in Rolling Hills Estates, heard the crash and walked to the SUV, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Johann Schloegl wrote in an affidavit. The man told deputies that Woods would not respond to his questions.

Carlos Gonzalez, the first police officer on the scene after the accident, noted that Woods spoke with him and was able to answer basic questions.

The star golfer eventually told Gonzalez that he did not know how the collision occurred and didn’t remember driving.

Woods sustained significant, but non-life threatening injury as a result of the accident. He suffered multiple fractures in his right leg and ankle. Following several surgeries, he was moved to a new medical facility to continue his post-op care.

Woods has a lengthy recovery process ahead of him. But the important thing is that he’ll be okay.