New Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Accident In Los Angeles

On Thursday morning, the first major of the golf calendar kicked off. The world’s best golfers flocked to Augusta National for the Masters.

There was one major absence during the event though: Tiger Woods. Just over a month ago, Woods was involved in a serious one-car accident in Southern California that left him with non-life threatening injuries.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been releasing new information about Woods’ accident over the past few days. On Friday, LACSD announced Woods thought he was in Florida following the accident.

According to a report from ESPN, Woods was in shock after the crash and didn’t know where he was.

Here’s more from ESPN:

Deputy Kyle Sullivan interviewed Woods while the laceration on his chin was being stitched by doctors at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, California. Sullivan wrote in his report that “Woods did not remember being involved in a traffic collision” and “thought he was currently in the state of Florida.”

Over the past few weeks, the 15-time major champion has been recovering at his home. “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery,” he said in a short message for fans.

Fans wanted to see Woods tee it up at Augusta this weekend. After the accident that was obviously impossible. Now they just want to see him make a full recovery and be able to live a normal life.

We wish Tiger the best in his continued recovery.