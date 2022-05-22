Nick Faldo Has 1 Piece Of Advice For Phil Mickelson

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sir Nick Faldo of England looks on during a practice round prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on November 10, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Legendary golfer turned TV analyst Nick Faldo has one piece of advice for controversial star Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson, one of the most-popular players in PGA Tour history, withdrew from the PGA Championship this week. He didn't play in The Masters earlier this year, following his controversial comments on the Saudi League.

Faldo offered Mickelson one piece of advice during the PGA Championship.

The legendary golfer believes Mickelson has to return to the PGA Tour.

“And I think Phil right now, if he wants to protect his legacy, he’s got to return to the PGA Tour,” he said on the broadcast. “That’s where he created everything, he’s a legend out here, and we know if he needs — wants to go and play for guaranteed cash, we know there’s another option out there.

“But I was thinking about it — he’s done two amazing things. When you come on Tour, all you want to do as a kid is compete — that word, compete — and he won as an amateur, 20, and then at 50, all you want to do is compete and prove you can do it again, and he won at 50. And so that is absolutely — the middle 30 years is pretty darn good too as well; legendary career — but just think of those two things. You’re a golfer, all you want to do is compete.

“You did it as an amateur and he did it at 50 years old, two astonishing things. … You had an incredible career. Like the guys say, to come back out and get on the PGA Tour.”

Few people, if any, are going to disagree with that.