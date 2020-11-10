Nick Faldo Has Bold Promise For Bryson DeChambeau This Week

On Thursday, Bryson DeChambeau will step onto the course at Augusta National as the favorite to win the Masters.

After a dominant performance at the U.S. Open earlier this summer, DeChambeau became the betting favorite to win the year’s final major. In practice rounds this week, the bulked-up golfer made it clear he plans to bomb his driver this week.

On Tuesday, former Masters champion Nick Faldo was asked about the possibility of Bryson driving the green on No. 1 – a 445-yard Par 4. Faldo made it clear he thinks there’s no chance of that happening.

In fact, he made a pretty significant wager stating otherwise. Here’s the bet he made before DeChambeau tees it up later this week, via Golf Digest:

“Bryson will not be driving the first at 445,” Faldo, lead golf analyst for CBS, said confidently before backing it up with a promise. “If he does, I will leap out my tower and run around naked round Augusta National,” the Brit averred.

“Let’s not do that,” fellow announcer Dottie Pepper said, echoing the fans who wouldn’t be thrilled with Faldo running around naked on Thursday.

Of course, Faldo is just joking – we hope. However, DeChambeau might have a real chance to launch the ball some 400 yards.

He’s already proven he can drive the ball well over 350 yards. Adding another 100 might be too much of a challenge even for Bryson.