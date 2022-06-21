Nick Faldo Is Leaving CBS: Golf World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 2: In this handout image provided by CBS, CBS Golf Analyst Nick Faldo, Sr. Vice President of Communications at CBS Leslie Anne Wade, and College Football Analyst Gary Danielson on October 2, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by John Filo/ CBS via Getty Images)

Nick Faldo announced that he's stepping down from the CBS booth this summer.

Following 16 years with CBS and the Golf Channel, the broadcaster revealed in a statement posted Tuesday morning that he will call his last event on Aug. 7 at The Wyndham Championship.

"After much consideration and discussions late last year with my business manager and more privately with my wife, Lindsay, we together concluded, and I decided that I will step down from Tower 18," Faldo wrote on Twitter. "It was 'a great run' since October 2006, when I was privileged to become the Lead Golf Analyst for CBS and to have the second best and highly coveted seat in golf, sitting next to Jim Nantz."

The news saddened golf fans who have grown accustomed to hearing Faldo's voice. The 64-year-old received well wishes ahead of his upcoming retirement.

According to the Sports Business Journal's John Ourand, 2008 Masters winner Trevor Immelman will replace Faldo next to Nantz in the 18th tower.

Faldo, meanwhile, said he hopes to spend more time with his family at a new farm in Montana, where he and his wife recently moved.