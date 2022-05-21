Nick Faldo: Phil Mickelson Must Do 1 Thing To "Protect His Legacy"

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL - MAY 10: Phil Mickelson of the United States plays a shot during the first round of THE PLAYERS Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on May 10, 2018 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Phil Mickelson has been out of the public eye for the past few months. While it's unclear if he plans on returning to the PGA Tour, six-time major champion Nick Faldo believes Mickelson has no choice but to do so.

"If Phil wants to protect his legacy, he's got to return to the PGA Tour," Faldo said during the third round of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

Mickelson's fallout really started because he admitted that he thought about using the Saudi-backed golf league as leverage against the PGA Tour.

Even though Mickelson hasn't commented about his future, his peers recently came to his support.

Ahead of the PGA Championship, Rory McIlroy said it's "unfortunate" Mickelson wasn't competing this week at Southern Hills.

"This should be a celebration, right?" McIlroy said. "He won a major championship at 50 years old. It was possibly his last big, big moment in the game of golf. I think he should be here this week and celebrating what a monumental achievement he achieved last year."

Last year, Mickelson became the oldest major champion by winning the PGA Championship. Fast forward a year later, and no one really knows if we've seen the last of him on the golf course.