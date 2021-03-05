Nick Faldo Responds To Controversy He Started With Rickie Fowler Comments

Golfing legend and analyst Nick Faldo got some heat this week for taking some pretty savage shots at Rickie Fowler on Twitter earlier this week.

Several days ago, Faldo joked that if Fowler misses the Masters next month, it will give him plenty of time to “shoot another six commercials that week“. That of course led to a number of golf fans ripping Faldo for his lack of endorsements and commercials.

So on Friday, Faldo went back to Twitter to eat a little bit of humble pie. In a video, Faldo stated that he’s always been a fan of Fowler and said that he only roasts the people he likes.

Faldo believes that the criticism of his game will motivate him to play better and reach the Masters. He said he’s rooting for Fowler to do well and joked that he’d love to be in more commercials.

“I am a Rickie fan, always have been, always will be, what he does for the game’s fantastic, and I wish him all the best,” Faldo said. “Like everybody, we want him to find his game as soon as possible.”

Nick Faldo won six majors during his golf career, with the Open Championship and the Masters three times each. But getting even one major win has been an obstacle to the 32-year-old Rickie Fowler.

Over the past 10 years, Fowler has 11 top-10 finishes at the majors. But he hasn’t been able to get over the hump and win a title. He’s finished second or third at least once in all four of them though.

2020 was rough as he finished 29th at the Masters, cut from the PGA Championship and 49th at the U.S. Open.

Failing to qualify for the Masters would be a step in the wrong direction as he chases that first major.

Maybe he does need someone to light a fire under him.