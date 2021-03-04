Golf World Reacts To Nick Faldo’s Message For Rickie Fowler

Rickie Fowler is among the most-popular players in golf, but the Oklahoma State product hasn’t been living up to the hype as of late.

The 32-year-old golfer is in danger of missing The Masters for the first time in a decade.

Fowler, known for his bright-orange Sunday outfits and close major finishes, might not get a chance to compete at Augusta National this year. The former Oklahoma State star is currently No. 65 in the world rankings. Fowler needs to either win a PGA Tour event or get back into the top 50 of the world rankings to qualify at Augusta in April.

“Everyone that’s played really at all, especially at some sort of a high level, completely understands that golf is up-and-down,” Fowler said on Tuesday at Bay Hill.

“You take advantage of the times where you’re playing well and ride those out because you know that it’s not always going to be that way, there are times where it’s going to go down and you’re going to have to fight through it.

“Unfortunately, this one’s been a little longer than I would like it to have been, but, yeah, we’re grinding through it.”

Former major champion turned analyst Nick Faldo took a major dig at Fowler on social media.

“Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week!” he tweeted, a clear shot at Fowler being more popular off of the course than successful on it.

Good news is if he misses the Masters he can shoot another six commercials that week! 😳 https://t.co/kgGcmaZUJO — Sir Nick Faldo (@NickFaldo006) March 2, 2021

Golf fans were pretty surprised by the dig.

Extreme Juice Twitter video voice: Daaaaamn Nick Faldo https://t.co/QXTvfUzrNB — David Ruff (@dcarterruff) March 3, 2021

Others pointed out the hypocrisy in Faldo’s tweet, as he’s not a stranger to commercials.

Hopefully Fowler qualifies for The Masters and we get an interaction between the two at Augusta National in April.